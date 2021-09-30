Lester

MONUMENT RECORDS has elevated KATELYN LESTER from Mgr. to Dir./Regional Promotion. She will continue to manage the SOUTHEAST region, as she has done since joining the label last year from the Promotion Coordinator role at CAPITOL NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 4/23/2020).

“From my first days at MONUMENT I knew KATELYN was a top-notch promotion person,” said MONUMENT VP/Radio Promotion LUKE JENSEN. “Seeing her in action firsthand, and hearing from our radio partners left no doubts that she was ready for the next step.”

“It’s been a huge privilege to learn and grow alongside this team at MONUMENT,” said LESTER. “I’m so proud of what we have been able to accomplish and am lucky to be smilin’ and dialin’ all over the SOUTHEAST on behalf of these incredible artists.”

