Final Day

MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WYUL (HITS 94.7)/CHATEAUGAY, NY-MONTREAL has confirmed via its FACEBOOK page that the station is flipping format at midnight (ET).

The sale of the station and sister Country WVNV (WILD COUNTRY 96.5)/MALONE, NY-MONTREAL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $2.5 million has closed, according to broker RICHARD A. FOREMAN, and the stations are expected to join EMF's K-LOVE and AIR1 networks.





« see more Net News