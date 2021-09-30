-
EMF Closes On WYUL (Hits 94.7)-WVNV (Wild Country 96.5)/Montreal Purchase, Formats To Flip Tonight
September 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MARTZ COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WYUL (HITS 94.7)/CHATEAUGAY, NY-MONTREAL has confirmed via its FACEBOOK page that the station is flipping format at midnight (ET).
The sale of the station and sister Country WVNV (WILD COUNTRY 96.5)/MALONE, NY-MONTREAL to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $2.5 million has closed, according to broker RICHARD A. FOREMAN, and the stations are expected to join EMF's K-LOVE and AIR1 networks.