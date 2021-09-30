Kay (Photo: Curt Simshauser)

Rising viral Country music star ALEXANDRA KAY wed her longtime love of nearly a decade, INDIANA TOUCHETTE, in an intimate ceremony in the woods. The ceremony and celebration, detailed by PEOPLE, were held at A POCKET FULL OF SUNSHINE venue in MT. VERNON, IL on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th.

"We have been together for nine years already and have been through so many incredible and challenging times," KAY told PEOPLE. "Marriage is a celebration of making it through it all, and we can't wait to see what the next 50 years will bring."

The bride is best known for her TIKTOK videos where she sings while making coffee. She is currently featured in CMT's "Viral To Verified" web series.

