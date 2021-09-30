Lane, Crow, Jasper

SHERYL CROW was presented with the "2021 Missouri Roots Songbook" honor at this year's ROOTS N BLUES FESTIVAL. The honor was presented to the GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter by TRACY LANE and SHAY JASPER, who founded the MISSOURI ROOTS SONGBOOK in 2018. CROW is the first living recipient of this honor and the first woman to receive it.

In addition to celebrating CROW, The ROOTS N BLUES FEST featured an all-women-led lineup including headliners BRANDI CARLILE, SHERYL CROW, MAVIS STAPLES, LENNON STELLA, TANK AND THE BANGAS, and LARKIN POE, along with 19 other female or non-binary performers on two stages.

The festival, organizers said, attracted a younger, more diverse audience this year than it had in years past, with increases among 18-24 and 25-34 year-old attendees. 60% of the 7,000 in attendance were women -- the first time women made up a majority of the ROOTS N BLUES audience.

Next year's event at STEPHENS LAKE PARK will be held OCTOBER 7-9, 2022.

