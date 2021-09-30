Franklin

DEF JAM RECORDINGS has named LENA FRANKLIN as VP/Marketing. FRANKLIN spent five years at INTERSCOPE RECORDS contributing to campaigns for artists like KENDRICK LAMAR, SCHOOLBOY Q, and RICH THE KID AND SUMMER WALKER. She officially joined DEF JAM in JUNE of 2021.

Interim Chairman/CEO JEFF HARLESTON said, “LENA brings a combination of savvy, sophistication and creativity to our marketing team as she continues to grow as an executive. I’m confident she will play a significant role in driving the energy, passion, and creative direction of our marketing efforts."

FRANKLIN added, "I’m thrilled to continue my career within UMG at DEF JAM RECORDINGS. DEF JAM has a rich history in breaking incredible artists. I believe that marketing is a core pillar of that success story, and I can’t wait to break the next generation of stars. I’d like to thank JEFF HARLESTON, TOP DAWG, and MANNY SMITH for their ongoing support.”





