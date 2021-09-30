Lisa DiMartini

iHEARTMEDIA ALLENTOWN has named LISA DIMARTINI VP/Sales effective immediately. In her new role, DIMARTINI will be responsible for overseeing sales management and driving advertising revenue.DIMARTINI will report to BRIT GOLDSTEIN, Area Pres. for iHEARTMEDIA PENNSYLVANIA.

DIMARTINI most recently served as a Senior Account Executive for iHEARTMEDIA ALLENTOWN. She has 15 years of media experience and has previously served as a Senior Account Executive for THE MORNING CALL in ALLENTOWN. She began her career at FASTENAL COMPANY and is a graduate of MILLERSVILLE UNIVERSITY.

GOLDSTEIN said, “I could not be more thrilled to have LISA as a partner in maximizing the untapped potential we see in ALLENTOWN and the surrounding areas. LISA is incredibly focused and driven, and will thrive in this role.”

DIMARTINI added, “I am excited for this new opportunity to lead the ALLENTOWN team and focus on growing revenue, increasing market share, and increasing team collaboration. Thank you, iHEARTMEDIA, for this amazing opportunity.”

