Fred Durst

ARTIST GROUP INTERNATIONAL (AGI) has signed a deal with LIMP BIZKIT for North American representation. AGI's DENNIS ARFA, MIKE ARFIN, and NICK STORCH, along with their team, will be the point group.

The band is planning a SUMMER 2022 tour and is distributing its new album via SURETONE RECORDS and ADA later this year. One song, “Dad Vibes,” was premiered during the band's set at the 2021 Lollapalooza.

ARFA said, "We are honored to welcome LIMP BIZKIT to AGI. They are one of music’s most energetic headliners and we can’t wait to bring the guys back to audiences around the country next summer.”

Lead Vocalist FRED DURST added, “I’m very excited to be teaming up with AGI for this next exciting chapter in LIMP BIZKIT’s journey. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this confident about our team on the field.”





