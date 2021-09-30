Mark Hoppus (Photo: s_bukley/Shutterstock.com)

BLINK-182's MARK HOPPUS is cancer free, according to posts by HOPPUS to his social media accounts. HOPPUS has been fighting stage four diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma since APRIL and publicly revealed his diagnosis in JUNE. A month later, he announced that chemo was working.

HOPPUS said in a post a few weeks ago, "Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and the universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

He added, "Today I'm grateful to not be going in for chemotherapy. It's been three weeks since my last treatment. Normally I'd be going in today. 'Normally.' Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal."





