TODAY (10/1) marks the twentieth anniversary of TODD SCHNITT's "THE SCHNITT SHOW" entering syndication. The TAMPA-based show, syndicated by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS, airs in over 50 markets, including BEASLEY Business WHFS-A (MONEY TALK 1010)/TAMPA. SCHNITT, under his music radio alter ego "MJ," also hosts mornings at BEASLEY Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA.

SCHNITT said, “It's been a very eventful 20-year ride and never a dull moment. I am proud of my team and feel we're doing our most compelling programs ever. I am grateful for my special relationship with the COMPASS team.”

COMPASS CEO PETER KOSANN added, “Climbing the mountain is hard. Staying on top is truly an awesome accomplishment. Kudos to TODD and his team. We look forward to a great future together. Congratulations, TODD.”

