The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) sent a letter to its members YESTERDAY (9/29) reaffirming its commitment to “cultivate a framework for a more diverse, equitable and inclusive ecosystem for CMA” and detail steps aimed at making that happen. Among the action steps outlined in the letter is a move to “diversify the candidate pool for open CMA positions,” vendors and contractors, as well as CMA’s Board of Directors and its Diversity, Equality and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force.

“CMA is guided by a sincere belief that respect for each other and our differences makes our industry stronger,” said the letter, signed by CEO SARAH TRAHERN and three members of the CMA board leadership, including Chairman MARY HILLIARD HARRINGTON of RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT. “We are committed to nurturing a more inclusive and equitable culture for our organization.”

The letter continued, “Our team is working in earnest to foster an environment that demonstrates positive influence within the industry while simultaneously creating a path forward for future generations. In support of that effort, CMA has retained industry-leading diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) partners THE DIVERSITY MOVEMENT and AUTHENTIQUE AGENCY to develop strategies supporting our staff, DEI employee resource groups, our Board and our members that ensure forward momentum.”

The CMA has partnered with those two groups “and additional external advisors with expertise in the DEI sector to deeply assess our organization’s vulnerabilities and identify the appropriate steps we need for alignment,” the letter continued. “The initial phase of this work is expected to be completed by early 2022, and will help illustrate the value of differing perspectives and experiences amongst key stakeholders.

“We will further develop relationships with community partners who represent historically underrepresented groups and eliminate barriers to collaboration. Our goal is to establish relationships with four community organizations by the end of 2022. We will further commit financial investments in organizations and initiatives that eliminate barriers and advance systematic change concepts and techniques.”

