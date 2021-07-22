Lee Brice (Photo: Double Down Music)

UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS has revealed the artists scheduled to host its daily, weekday “BACKSTAGE COUNTRY” program for the month of OCTOBER. LEE BRICE will host the first week of broadcasts, beginning MONDAY, OCTOBER 4th, followed by OLD DOMINION the week of OCTOBER 11th, RYAN HURD featuring MAREN MORRIS the week of OCTOBER 18th and CHASE RICE the week of OCTOBER 25th. CHRIS JANSON continues as this week's artist host through TOMORROW (10/1).

Each artist serves as a host for the program for five days. Since the launch of "BACKSTAGE COUNTRY' in SEPTEMBER of last year, artist hosts have included TIM McGRAW, JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, LUKE COMBS, GARTH BROOKS with TRISHA YEARWOOD, THOMAS RHETT, DAN + SHAY, LADY A, DIERKS BENTLEY and more.

