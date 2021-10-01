GERMAN artist M. BYRD has released his first EP and, at the same time, the new single “Orion.” His timeless songs shine with a sense of strength and self-image that is seldom found at the beginning of a career. In the last year, M. BYRD has become one of the most exciting newcomers on the EUROPEAN music scene. He’s earned nearly 4 million streams with just two songs, previously released "Mountain” and “Morning Sun.” Will "Orion" live up to the hype? Find out in today's PASSPORT APPROVED.





