ANAHEIM BROADCASTING's Rock KCAL (KCAL 96-7 ROCKS)/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, CA has named market veteran JOHN DESANTIS as Promotions Director. DESANTIS spent many years as PD of crosstown Alternative KCXX (X103.9), and then as PD of the station's flip to Hot AC KHTI (Hot 103.9), until DECEMBER 2019. He has recently hosted weekend/fill-in shifts for KCAL.

DESANTIS said, “I couldn’t be more excited about this amazing opportunity. KCAL has such a legendary rock heritage, and being a part of this team is a dream come true. Thanks to GM JEFF PARKE and PD DARYL NORSELL for giving me this shot."

KCAL PD/Afternoon host DARYL NORSELL added, “After many years competing against JOHN, I’m incredibly excited to have him on our team. Brainstorming sessions are gonna be fun. In what has been a really challenging year, I can’t say enough about what an outstanding job CRISTINA HERRERA did flying solo as Promotions Coordinator. She will continue in that role, and those two together are going to be a force to be reckoned with!”





