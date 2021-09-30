Joel

THE BILLY JOEL CHANNEL returns to SIRIUSXM for a limited time this OCTOBER on Channel 70 starting TODAY (10/1) through NOVEMBER 2nd.

The channel will feature music spanning JOEL's decades-long career, including songs from his live and studio albums, as well as JOEL telling stories about his music and beyond. The channel will also air never-before-heard tracks from BILLY’s "LIVE AT THE GREAT AMERICAN MUSIC HALL," the 1975 concert featured in "THE VINYL COLLECTION, VOL.1" box set, due out on NOVEMBER 5th. Also airing during the limited run will be celebrity guest DJ specials with GARTH BROOKS, DON HENLEY, ANDREW MCMAHON, and MARK RIVERA, a fantasy concert featuring performances of songs from "THE STRANGER," and "BILLY JOEL: AN EVENING OF QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS…and a little music too" from MIAMI BEACH.





« see more Net News