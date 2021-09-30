Wild (Facebook)

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS PD RYAN WILD has departed after nearly three years with the station.

Prior to joining HANK in 2018 (NET NEWS 11/27/18) WILD was PD for then-SCRIPPS Country WKTI/MILWAUKEE. WILD's experience also includes programming and on-air positions at NRG/OMAHA, as well as in DES MOINES; QUAD CITIES, IA; and at SLACKER RADIO.

Reach him here, or by phone at (815) 353-6101.

« see more Net News