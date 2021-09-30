Eric Valdez

ERIC VALDEZ has been upped to APD at DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Hits KOAI-F (95.1 & 94.9 THE WOW FACTOR)/Phoenix. He retains his Production Director duties for the cluster.

The station, brainchild of renowned programmer JOHN SEBASTIAN, plays the best testing songs from every format from the past 60 years. SEBASTIAN noted, "It’s special when someone with whom you work is so dedicated that you absolutely must reward them. ERIC VALDEZ is that kind of person. It is a pleasure to elevate Eric to APD, as he’s been an integral part of the dramatic and unprecedented ratings success this unique concept has achieved.”

VALDEZ said, “Thank you to our owner, JEFF TRUMPER and to OM MIKE G for this opportunity. I’m extremely excited to be working with a legendary programmer like JOHN SEBASTIAN and to help execute his vision for THE WOW FACTOR.”

