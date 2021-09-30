Winner

PODCASTONE's "Self Made Podcast Edition" talent contest has declared "KNOCK KNOCK," hosted by JASON B. JONES, as its inaugural winner. JONES will receive what PODCASTONE characterizes as a prize package worth over $100,000, which includes the company's valuation of promotion on PODCASTONE podcasts. The winning show is a true crime podcast, launched n 2017 and currently in its second season.

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "We had an overwhelming response to the competition and the content for the submissions ranged from true crime and sports to pop culture and gossip. The quality and excitement around the Self Made Podcast competition exemplifies that independent podcasting is thriving. We are thrilled to be able to offer up an opportunity to become part of the PODCASTONE network and plan to continue enabling up and coming podcasters to succeed through our LAUNCHPADONE platform. A very special thank you to our judges who took the time to listen to each podcast and tell us what they think. We can't wait for Self Made Podcast 2nd Edition."

