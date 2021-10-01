Changes

ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA is making major changes to its lineup at Sports CJCL-A (SPORTSNET 590 THE FAN)/TORONTO, jettisoning a standard schedule in favor of seasonal and sport-specific programming while firing several staffers. The new lineups start on OCTOBER 4th.

JD BUNKIS, former THE ATHLETIC writer BLAKE MURPHY, and former YAHOO! SPORTS video host AILISH FORFAR will take over mornings 6-10a (ET), with SCOTT MACARTHUR and MIKE ZIGOMANIS exiting. In afternoons, BEN ENNIS and STEPHEN BRUNT will host "THE FAN DRIVE TIME" 5-7p during hockey and basketball season, with RICHARD DEITSCH leaving.

Rotating seasonal shows will include a BLUE JAYS show with JEFF BLAIR and KEVIN BARKER airing 5-7p (ET) during baseball season and an expanded "JAYS TALK" postgame show hosted by BLAIR and BARKER plus a midday version 10a-noon (ET) hosted by ENNIS; former TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS player NICK KYPREOS returning to SPORTSNET with JUSTIN BOURNE for a hockey show, "REAL KYPER AND BOURNE," airing 3-5p (ET) during hockey season; NHL insider JEFF MAREK hosting a national show on SPORTSNET airing noon-2p (ET) during hockey season; and a new TORONTO RAPTORS show with former YAHOO! SPORTS blogger WILL LOU and writer/producer ALEX WONG, airing 2-3p (ET) during basketball season. All of the shows will also be available as podcasts.

THE ATHLETIC is reporting several more departures besides MACARTHUR, ZIGOMANIS, and DEITSCH, including APD JASON ROZON, ROB WONG, and JOSH GOLDBERG.

Meanwhile, at CISL-A (SPORTSNET 650)/VANCOUVER, THE PROVINCE reports that midday host SCOTT RINTOUL was among the casualties, along with fill-in ADAM FORSYTHE; the station is expected to retain the rest of its current lineup, with MAREK's national show replacing RINTOUL (CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME is currently filling the time slot with RINTOUL out).

“This is a fan-inspired approach to programming that will focus on team-centric content, recognizing that audiences are most interested in listening to shows that talk about their favourite teams and players,” said SPORTSNET Dir./Audio Programming DAN TOMAN. “Our new slate of programming is more podcast-friendly and personality driven as we continue our efforts to build a community of sports fans.

“We are incredibly excited to start this new chapter of audio programming at SPORTSNET. However, in making these changes, we are saying goodbye to some incredibly talented and valued colleagues. We would like to thank those individuals for their unwavering passion and the dedication they have shown to entertaining our listeners day in and day out, especially through the challenges of the pandemic over the past year and a half.”

« see more Net News