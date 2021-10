Airing The Ref All Day

MOLLMAN MEDIA Sports KKRX-A (THE TICKET 1380 AM)/LAWTON, OK has picked up the daytime lineup of METRO RADIO GROUP Sports KREF-A-K257DA and iHEARTMEDIA Sports KREF-F (94.7 THE REF)/OKLAHOMA CITY for 6a-6p (CT) weekdays.

THE TICKET also airs OKLAHOMA UNIVERSITY athletics, ARMY football, and the NBA's OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER.

