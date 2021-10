Winners

A podcast and a radio show were among the honorees at the 2021 GERALD LOEB Awards for business and financial journalism from the UCLA ANDERSON SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT and the G. AND R. LOEB FOUNDATION.

Honored at a virtual ceremony THURSDAY (9/30) were:

Audio Winner: "AMERICAN REHAB," REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING and PRX, SHOSHONA WALTER, LAURA STARECHESKI, IKE SRISKANDARAJAH, BRETT MYERS, KEVIN SULLIVAN, JIM BRIGGS, FERNANDO ARRUDA, KATHARINE MIESZKOWSKI, NAJIB AMINY, ROSEMARIE HO, AL LETSON, AMY JULIA HARRIS, AMY MOSTAFA, MATT THOMPSON, ESTHER KAPLAN, ANDY DONOHUE, AMANDA PIKE, NARDA ZACCHINO, GABE HONGSDUSIT, SARAH MIRK, CLAIRE MULLEN, BYARD DUNCAN, DAVID RODRIGUEZ, EREN K. WILSON, and HANNAH YOUNG

Local Winner: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES and LAist, "DECEIT, DISREPAIR AND DEATH INSIDE A SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RENTAL EMPIRE," AARON MENDELSON, RINA PALTA, CHAVA SANCHEZ, SHANA DALORIA, and PRISKA NEELY

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KABC-A/LOS ANGELES "MOTTEK ON MONEY" host FRANK MOTTEK was on hand as the voice reading the award announcements.

