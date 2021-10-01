Presenters

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION has announced presenters for the 46th annual GRACIE AWARDS livestream presentation.

The ceremony, hosted by actress LAUREN ASH ("SUPERSTORE," "CHICAGO PARTY AUNT"), will stream on TUESDAY (10/5) at 7p (ET) with performances by JEWEL and CECE WINANS.

Presenters will include the syndicated "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host ANGELA YEE, ADAM RODRIGUEZ, BETH BEHRS and TICHINA ARNOLD, CANDICE PATTON, CHARISSA THOMPSON, DEVERY JACOBS, GABRIEL IGLESIAS, HALLIE SAHAR, "JUDGE JUDY" SHEINDLIN, KANDI BURRUS, KELLY HU, MARIN HINKLE, MARLA GIBBS, MEDALION RAHIMI, scholarship winner OMOSE IGHODARO, PAULA MADISON and Dr. IMANI WALKER, and YVETTE NICOLE BROWN.

