GUY ZAPOLEON's appearance in consultant LOYD FORD's CLUBHOUSE room on radio is scheduled for TONIGHT (10/1) at 7p ET. ZAPOLEON will be joining the "Encouragers Room" chat to discuss producing better-sounding music-based stations, outlining his music system and programming philosophy.

"There is no one like GUY ZAPOLEON," said FORD. "His expertise over the last 40+ years is unmatched and now you can benefit."

