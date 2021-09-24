-
Guy Zapoleon Joins Loyd Ford's Clubhouse 'Encouragers' Chat Tonight
October 1, 2021 at 6:28 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
GUY ZAPOLEON's appearance in consultant LOYD FORD's CLUBHOUSE room on radio is scheduled for TONIGHT (10/1) at 7p ET. ZAPOLEON will be joining the "Encouragers Room" chat to discuss producing better-sounding music-based stations, outlining his music system and programming philosophy.
"There is no one like GUY ZAPOLEON," said FORD. "His expertise over the last 40+ years is unmatched and now you can benefit."
Join the "Encouragers Room" discussion when you click here.