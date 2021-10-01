Limited-Run Channel

SIRIUSXM's latest limited-run artist channel will feature the music of J BALVIN.

J BALVIN RADIO, launching TODAY (10/1) on the SIRIUSXM app and getting a run on satellite OCTOBER 7-14, will offer BALVIN's music along with other reggaeton and Latin artists including BAD BUNNY, DADDY YANKEE, KAROL G, SECH, and NICKY JAM. In addition, BALVIN will host two original shows, "HEAD BANG WITH JOSE," on which he will play music that influenced him, and "LA HORA RUMBERA," a Salsa show.

BALVIN will also be performing in a concert for SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's Small Stage Series, with the show airing OCTOBER 13th at 10p (ET) and replayed on OCTOBER 14th at 11a and 5p.

