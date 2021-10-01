Dan Baughman

RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES Contemporary Christian WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, WNZP (89.3 THE RIVER)/NEWARK, OH, WFCO (90.9 THE RIVER)/LANCASTER, OH, and WZCP (89.3 THE RIVER)/CHILLICOTHE, OH President/CEO DAN BAUGHMAN will be retiring after 20 years.



After a multi-year process of THE RIVER’s board of directors, effective immediately, BILL MONTGOMERY transitions from CSO into VP. In JULY 2022, MONTGOMERY will transition to acting President/CEO, and in JANUARY 2023, he'll become the President/CEO.



BAUGHMAN shared, "It's amazing what GOD has accomplished through this ministry and the team. I'm thankful I've been able to play a part in this transformation as a community and industry leader. We're here to help other broadcasters strive for excellence, to reach people wherever they are, and to provide hope.

RRM Board Chair ROY HALL, BILL MONTGOMERY, DAN BAUGHMAN passing the baton.





MONTGOMERY said, "RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES is blessed to have a legacy of tremendous leadership, which paves the way for a bright future. Our current dedicated team continues to find ways to serve and provide hope to our community. We want to bring people together around the message of JESUS CHRIST, with our music and our local churches and ministries. I’m excited about this leadership opportunity in an uncertain world to continue pointing people to an unchanging GOD.

