A Second Show Has Been Added To Celebrate Michael Stanley

AUDACY Classic Rock WNCX/CLEVELAND and LIVE NATION are presenting the musical celebration- "MICHAEL STANLEY, Among My Friends Again" on DECEMBER 3rd, and a just added second show on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4th. The concerts will honor the memory of the former WNCX afternoon personality, who also led the MICHAEL STANLEY BAND in the '70s and '80s, who passed away on MARCH 5th (NET NEWS 3/8/21).

The two concerts will rock the MGM NORTHFIELD PARK-Center Stage with members of THE RESONATORS with special guest JONAH KOSLEN, featuring songs spanning five decades of music from MICHAEL's early year, to MSB, and on to THE RESONATORS.

The first show has already sold out, but tickets for the second show are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. A portion of every ticket sold will also be donated to the newly formed 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Fund of THE CLEVELAND FOUNDATION.

