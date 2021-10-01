Sheila E.

The Fourth Annual WOMEN WHO ROCK Festival will Honor Singer-Songwriter-Percussionist SHEILA E. with the 2021 WOMEN WHO IMPACT Award during the festivities in PITTSBURG, PA, OCTOBER 16th. WOMEN WHO ROCK connects through the power of music and helps educate, support and fund women-centric health research. This year's performers include RITA WILSON, LAUREN MONROE with RICK ALLEN of DEF LEPPARD, ORIANTHI, THE VINDYS, and DJ FEMI.

SHEILA E. said, “I am honored and humbled to be recognized for the IMPACT AWARD. Thank you to WOMEN WHO ROCK and MAGEE-WOMEN’S RESEARCH INSTITUTE for the incredible and life-changing work you do. When I think of the impact, I think of all the women--mentors, my mother, my grandmother, sisters, colleagues, new and lifelong friends--who have lifted me up throughout the years and continually inspired me to pay it forward.”

All proceeds from WOMEN WHO ROCK support the MAGEE-WOMEN’S RESEARCH INSTITUTE (MWRI), the nation's largest research institute dedicated solely to life-saving women's health research. Tickets for the 2021 WOMEN WHO ROCK benefit concert are on sale now.

