October Is Country Music Month

AMAZON MUSIC is celebrating OCTOBER's Country Music Month with a collection of brand-new songs, livestreaming events, and other special programming features. This month, fans will hear new and exclusive AMAZON Original songs from WALKER HAYES and CARIN LEON, CARLY PEARCE and ASHLEY McBRYDE, KOLBY COOPER, and RYAN HURD, plus a special virtual performance from REBA McENTIRE.

The company released a new remix of HAYES' hit "Fancy Like" featuring Regional Mexican artist LEON TODAY (10/1). It leads the streamer's new "Whiskey & Tequila" playlist, which combines Country and Regional Mexican music. On OCTOBER 8th, AMAZON will release an acoustic version of PEARCE and McBRYDE's “Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” followed by a new track from COOPER, “Storm’s Coming,” on OCTOBER 15th, and the final AMAZON Original for the month from HURD, premiering OCTOBER 29th. The live concert and Q&A from McENTIRE is coming up on OCTOBER 12th on Amazon.com/live.

AMAZON also released new streaming statistics. Since the launch of its "Country Heat" station in 2016 (formerly known as "Top Country"), the brand has amassed more than 13 billion streams in the U.S. LUKE COMBS, GARTH BROOKS, MIRANDA LAMBERT and KANE BROWN are among the most streamed Country artists across the service.

"For us, every month could be Country Music Month, but TODAY gives us a new opportunity to celebrate the best in the genre with so much new programming, and by giving our Country music listeners even more reasons to celebrate,” said AMAZON MUSIC Principal Country music curator EMILY COHEN. “TODAY, we’re also celebrating 13 billion streams of our playlists and stations within the ‘Country Heat’ brand. That’s a lot of streams, and we’re thrilled to know that it’s not only fans streaming the major stars coming out of NASHVILLE. New artists on the rise, like NIKO MOON and GABBY BARRETT, have been skyrocketing to the top of our charts across the past year, and it’s been so exciting to come up with new ways to introduce them, and their peers, to new audiences around the world."

