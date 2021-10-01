Did You Say Free?

In preparation of the GRAND OLE OPRY’s 5,000th SATURDAY night broadcast on OCTOBER 30th, the OPRY will host free parties on the plaza outside the OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE every weekend leading up to the historic night. Food trucks, local vendors and family-friendly activities, along with live music, will be available at no cost. The parties will take place every FRIDAY and SATURDAY in OCTOBER from 5 to 7p (CT) except for OCTOBER 2nd and OCTOBER 30th. The events will include multiple live music performances and run from Noon until 9p (CT).

The lineup throughout the month includes artists PAYTON SMITH, ERIN ENDERLIN, SONG SUFFRAGETTES, HUDSON VALLEY, JAMES McNAIR. RYAN GRIFFIN, CALLISTA CLARK, KENZIE WHEELER, MATT ROGERS, TARYN PAPA, RADIO ROMANCE, COOPER ALAN, RACHEL HORTER, SCOTTY MAC, ALEX SMITH, SOUTHERLAND, LAUREN MASCITTI, JAKE HOOT and HANNAH DASHER.

Get more info at opry.com.

