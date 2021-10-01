Chesney (Photo: Allister Ann)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's KENNY CHESNEY played a surprise show for SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's "Small Stage Series," which aired live from the KEY WEST THEATER in KEY WEST, FL last night (9/30). The unplugged performance, with just 200 people in the venue's audience, was CHESNEY's first live show in 29 months. He played many of his classic hits during the 100-minute set, plus newer material he has not yet been able to play live.

"KENNY CHESNEY: Live From KEY WEST THEATER" will rebroadcast on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8th at 8p (CT) on SIRIUSXM's "No Shoes Radio" (Channel 57) and the SIRIUSXM app. It will rebroadcast again on SATURDAY (10/9) at 11a and 5p (CT) and again on SUNDAY (10/10) at 2p (CT).

“I love that we played some songs I’m so proud of that I never get to sing; but what really struck me tonight was how these songs – even the ones people have never heard on the radio – hold people’s lives," CHESNEY said. "To me, that’s what music is all about: finding those things about who we are, experiences that we all share no matter where you come from or who you are.”

