And It's Not Even Halloween Yet

CUMULUS MEDIA Oldies WWIZ (Z104)/YOUNGSTOWN, OH has flipped the switch on the CHRISTMAS season, launching an all-holiday music stunt as "CHRISTMAS 104." The Yuletide spirit began at 12:25p (ET) TODAY (10/1) with PERCY FAITH's “We Need a Little CHRISTMAS.” While the CUMULUS press release heralding the stunt did not specifically state that the Oldies format will not return, the release referred to the station in the past tense as "previously programmed as 'Z104, The VALLEY's Good Time Oldies'" and indicated that the CHRISTMAS stunting will air through the end of the year.

VP/Market Mgr. BILL KELLY said, “We simply want to lift people’s spirits and this is the best way we know how. Santa’s vaxxed and he’s ready to go!”

OM CHARLEY CONNOLLY added, “Even before LABOR DAY, we got calls and emails from people asking when we’re flipping. We’re just giving them what they’re asking for!”

« see more Net News