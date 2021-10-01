Dice Aquires Boiler Room

Music discovery and ticketing platform DICE has acquired the underground and electronic music live streaming platform, BOILER ROOM.

DICE Founder and CEO PHIL HUTCHEON said, "I’ve been a fan of BOILER ROOM for years and they’re world leading in bringing incredible experiences to fans. BLAISE [BOILER ROOM CEO] and I have been discussing for over a year how to support artists better and the more we spoke, the more excited we were to work together. The combination of BOILER ROOM with the distribution and technology of DICE creates substantial opportunities in a sustainable, transparent and fair model.”

BOILER ROOM Founder/CEO BLAISE BELVILLE added, “DICE has built an incredible platform by being laser-focused on creating the best possible experience for fans and event partners - their app now has millions of music fans accessing live music around the world. My experience when talking to PHIL was inspiring and he immediately recognised how important BOILER ROOM is, and how much potential we have. I believe deeply that the best way for BOILER ROOM to evolve is by partnering with a company that values what we are today, and provides the tools we need to grow into the future - we play to our strengths and they to theirs."

