JACOBS MEDIA has released its annual Public Radio TECHSURVEY for 2021, in partnership with the PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION, and the results show how public radio listeners have changed their habits in the variant stage of the pandemic and the change in U.S. administrations.

In the study, 34% of respondents said they follow the news less closely since the 2020 election, and 19% said they listen to more public radio now than a year ago, which is a slowdown from 2020, when the pandemic and the election were in full effect.

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS noted that the study "follows up the impactful shifts we saw in last year’s listening behaviors. The research covers media usage patterns returning to pre-COVID levels, as well as those that appear to have permanently shifted thanks to the pandemic.”

PRPD Pres. ABBY GOLDSTEIN added, “Looking beyond the extreme obstacles 2020 brought to the public radio ecosystem, this year’s PRTS study reveals insights into the opportunities and the challenges that lie ahead for the rest of this year… and beyond, as programmers and managers seek actionable information to help stations meet the audience where they are.”

Get a PDF of the study and see a webinar explaining the results by clicking here.

