-
KFNW (Life 97.9)/Fargo Station Mgr. Doug Smith Announces Retirement
by Todd Stach
October 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DOUG SMITH is retiring after three years as Station Manager at NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KFNW (LIFE 97.9)/FARGO, ND, effective DECEMBER 31st. SMITH joined the station in 2018 from sister KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA and has spent 45 years in Christian radio.
SMITH said, “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as a Station Manager within NORTHWESTERN MEDIA for the past 22 years.”