DOUG SMITH is retiring after three years as Station Manager at NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KFNW (LIFE 97.9)/FARGO, ND, effective DECEMBER 31st. SMITH joined the station in 2018 from sister KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA and has spent 45 years in Christian radio.



SMITH said, “It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as a Station Manager within NORTHWESTERN MEDIA for the past 22 years.”

