Twitty

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP has named ISAIAH TWITTY PD/PM Drive Host for Rhythmic CHR KWYD (WILD 101.1)/BOISE, ID, starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 4th. TWITTY previously worked with NRG MEDIA in OMAHA.

ILIAD Regional OM JAMES GARNER said “ISAIAH is an up and coming star in the industry. His passion for radio and fresh ideas makes him the perfect addition to our team.”

TWITTY commented: “It’s a dream that has become a reality. I’m excited and honored to take the reins at WILD 101 and to be a part of this local-winning team.”

« see more Net News