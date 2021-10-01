Randy Lane

Some of the world’s most successful people kick start their day with rituals. OPRAH starts her day with meditation. Next, she hits the treadmill to raise her heart rate. She finishes her morning ritual with a healthy meal. STEVE JOBS would get up and immediately make his bed, shower, and look at himself in the mirror. He would ask, “If today was the last day of my life, would I be happy with what I'm about to do today?"

Consultant Randy Lane has his own ritual, and according to him, if he doesn't go through with it, he doesn't feel as awake, centered, prepared, or on top of his game.

There's a reason why successful people have daily rituals. Randy tells us why they work in this week's CONSULTANT TIPS.





