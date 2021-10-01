Nashville Lifestyles October cover

Radio and television personality BOBBY BONES and his wife, CAITLIN ESTELL, are featured on the cover of the OCTOBER issue of NASHVILLE LIFESTYLES magazine. They are the first couple to be featured on the cover for the magazine's annual "25 Most Beautiful People" issue, on newsstands soon.

BONES shared in an INSTAGRAM post, "My wife is hot. And my assumption is they only wanted her, but felt they had to throw me in too 🤣🤣🤣."

« see more Net News