-
Bobby Bones And His Wife, Caitlin Estell, Featured On Cover Of Nashville Lifestyles Magazine's 'Most Beautiful' Issue
by Laura Moxley
October 1, 2021 at 12:49 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Radio and television personality BOBBY BONES and his wife, CAITLIN ESTELL, are featured on the cover of the OCTOBER issue of NASHVILLE LIFESTYLES magazine. They are the first couple to be featured on the cover for the magazine's annual "25 Most Beautiful People" issue, on newsstands soon.
BONES shared in an INSTAGRAM post, "My wife is hot. And my assumption is they only wanted her, but felt they had to throw me in too 🤣🤣🤣."