AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA APD/MD/afternoons "ROLLS" ROYCE STEVENSON is leaving the station for a yet to be announced position. STEVENSON has been with KDGS since JANUARY 2008.

KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA PD GREG WILLIAMS commented, "ROYCE has been a loyal and exceptional part of my team for nearly 14 years. He started out in a part time position and over the years he has done middays, production director, imaging for KDGS, afternoon drive, music director, and has been my Assistant PD. I am very happy for, and extremely proud of ROYCE. I am confident that whatever he chooses to do in life that he will have nothing but success."

WILLIAMS added, "Now, I begin a search for the best talent available as we implement a nationwide search to join our team in WICHITA. For twenty plus years KDGS has been the unquestionable heritage market leader. This is a premium opportunity for someone to join the best communications company in the nation."

Look for an announcement soon about STEVENSON's destination.

