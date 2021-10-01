Billie Eilish (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

BILLIE EILISH will play the role of SALLY alongside DANNY ELFMAN’s JACK SKELLINGTON at a live-to-film concert celebrating TIM BURTON’s THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS later this month. The HALLOWEEN event will take place on OCTOBER 29th with a family-friendly early show on October 31st at LOS ANGELES’ BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM, where EILISH will perform the stop-motion animated film’s “Sally’s Song.”

ELFMAN made the official announcement on his TWITTER account and stated, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

WEIRD AL YANKOVIC will also be on hand to play the role of LOCK, while actor KEN PAGE will reprise his singing role of OOGIE BOOGIE from the 1993 film. Conductor JOHN MAUCERI will lead a full orchestra for the concerts, which features the artists involved singing alongside their big-screen counterparts in sync with the film.

Tickets for the event are available online now.









