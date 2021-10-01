Kincaid & Dallas

WESTWOOD ONE will syndicate the four-hour Country morning drive show, "KINCAID & DALLAS," starting MONDAY, OCTOBER 11th, to 25 stations. The show originates from CUMULUS Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA, and is hosted by JJ KINCAID and DALLAS McCADE, along with Executive Producer AMANDA DENNIHY and GARRETT LOUDIN.

“We are all elated,” said KINCAID. “You can go an entire career and never feel the depth of connection I have with my morning family of DALLAS, Producer AMANDA and GARRETT. We can’t wait to welcome more listeners into our offbeat world!”

The affiliates have not yet been announced. The show is available via satellite. For more information, contact TODD ALAN here, or at (212) 735-1107.

