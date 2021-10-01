Copeland

EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS has promoted AC WYXB (B105.7)/INDIANAPOLIS PD/morning host SEAN COPELAND to Director of Music Programming for the cluster, adding Country WKHK (97.1 HANK FM) to his duties in the wake of YESTERDAY's departure of PD RYAN WILD (NET NEWS 9/30). COPELAND, also a licensed therapist, has been with EMMIS for 10 years as of next week, joining the company from EMF's K-LOVE and AIR1 in 2011.

VP/Programming DAVID WOOD said, "SEAN has already taken B105.7 to new heights. I have full confidence that his creativity, strategic thinking and servant leadership make SEAN the right person to steer HANK FM to future success."

COPELAND said, "With the teams we have in place at HANK and B, saying yes to the opportunity was easy. I’ve already worked alongside most of these all stars for years and am honored to continue doing so in this new role. I’m thankful to DAVID WOOD, TAJA GRAHAM, and the rest of EMMIS leadership for this vote of confidence."

« see more Net News