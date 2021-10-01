New Location

VOX AM/FM has moved the format of Sports WCPV (101.3 THE GAME)/BURLINGTON, VT to WEAV-A-W290AT-W246DT/PLATTSBURGH-BURLINGTON, VT, portending a new format for WCPV's 101.3 FM facility.

THE GAME currently airs the FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup plus NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS football, BOSTON RED SOX baseball, BOSTON BRUINS basketball, and UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT basketball and hockey. It recently dropped its local afternoon show with ARNIE SPANIER and RICH HASKELL. WEAV had been airing CBS SPORTS RADIO as "THE ZONE, 960 AM."

