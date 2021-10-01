The End

Podcast, television, and live event producer OZY MEDIA has shut down in the wake of THE NEW YORK TIMES' reporting on the company's troubles, including allegedly inflated audience figures and an incident in which the company's COO posed as a YOUTUBE executive in a call with investors. A statement from the OZY Board of Directors praised its "remarkable team of dedicated staff,” but said that it is closing the company "with the heaviest of hearts."

OZY, which produced podcasts like "WHEN KATTY MET CARLOS" and "THE FUTURE OF X," and had a partnership deal with iHEARTMEDIA to produce a slate of new podcasts, was founded by former MSNBC and CNN personality CARLOS WATSON and SAMIR RAO in 2013. The company produced series for the OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK (OWN), PBS, and A&E and WATSON's own show on YOUTUBE. It also produced the OZY FEST event in NEW YORK, held virtually in 2021.

An article in the TIMES this week by BEN SMITH alleged that RAO had been caught impersonating a YOUTUBE executive on a call with GOLDMAN SACHS soliciting a $40 million investment in OZY, and that the company had inflated its audience figures, claiming much larger numbers than it could substantiate, although WATSON claimed that OZY's numbers reflected additional platforms not covered by COMSCORE. BUZZFEED, SMITH's former company, reported in 2017 that OZY had been buying "low-quality" web traffic that included unwanted pop-under pages, to which OZY responded that it had bought the traffic to add to its email lists.

RAO. whose behavior was attributed to a "mental health issue" by WATSON, was sent on a leave of absence after the report, and the PAUL, WEISS law firm was hired to undertake an independent investigation of the company, followed by the resignation of former BBC reporter KATTY KAY, one of OZY's most prominent personalities. WATSON resigned early TODAY (10/1) before a board committee was scheduled to meet to determine his employment future. The company then announced it would cease operations.

