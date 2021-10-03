Rewatch

HBO MAX is releasing a rewatch podcast dedicated to "TRUE BLOOD." "TRUEST BLOOD is hosted by a pair of the show's cast members KRISTIN BAUER VAN STRATEN and DEBORAH ANN WOLF and produced by another of the show's cast members, JANINA GAVANKA, and her SAFE HAVEN PRODUCTIONS.

GAVAKAR said, "I'm so happy that SAFE HAVEN's first podcast production allows me to re-explore a show that has meant so much to me, alongside KRISTIN and DEBORAH, with whom I've had long friendships. HBO was a dream to work for, a decade ago, and is a dream to work with, now.”

The new podcast is HBO MAX's second podcast about past TV series, after the recent release of the "BAND OF BROTHERS" hosted by "MEN IN BLAZERS" co-host ROGER BENNETT.

