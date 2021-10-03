Blast Radio

BLAST RADIO , the free audio platform for listeners to hear studio-quality broadcasts directly from the artists, is expanding their product line beyond hardware to include a software plugin that allows artists to broadcast to the platform directly from their digital audio workstation.

To mark the launch, BLAST RADIO is announcing exclusive broadcasts from artists including ALEX CAMERON, ANIMAL COLLETIVE, KEVIN MORBY, ROY MOLLOY and more.

BLAST RADIO founder/CEO YOUSEF ALI commented, “We launched BLAST RADIO to give artists a place to experiment and get creative without worrying about their permanent brand, visual identity, or having something live on forever. It’s been amazing to see artists lean into the virtual performance environment and do things they aren’t doing anywhere else. In the past few months, we’ve had everything from a chamber orchestra broadcasting live rehearsals to DJs and rock musicians hosting call-in radio shows."

Among the highlights of the last few months were ANIMAL COLLECTIVE broadcasting a series of live jam sessions in advance of their SUMMER tour - including sharing unreleased material. Also, pro skateboarder/musician ALEX OLSON broadcast a series of sound-guided meditations

CARL CRAGI, MATTHEW DEAR and SHIGETO have been broadcasting live shows and at-home mixes for fans that can’t attend in person or want to experience more of their work.

To date, all content on BLAST RADIO was broadcast directly to the platform by artists using BLAST BOX, the company’s proprietary hardware device. Now, the company is expanding its product suite to also include a software plugin that allows artists to broadcast audio directly from their digital audio workstation.

Added ALI, “We originally launched with a piece of hardware for broadcasting, BLAST BOX. Artists have loved the simplicity of pressing one button on an actual piece of gear to share work with listeners. Now, with the addition of the plugin, we’re creating that same one-button experience for those using a DAW to create. We think it will be especially useful for bands in a studio setting or producers using programs like PRO TOOLS, ABLETON or LOGIC to create."

Both BLAST BOX and the BLAST RADIO plugin are available for purchase on the company’s website. The plugin comes as VST, VST3, AAX, and Audio Unit, which should ensure compatibility with most any DAW (PROTOOLS, ABLETON, LOGIC, etc).

