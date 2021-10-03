Bones (Photo: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Shutterstock.com)

MAGNUM MEDIA Country WQCC (KICKS 106.3)/LA CROSSE, WI adds PREMIERE’s syndicated “The BOBBY BONES Show” for mornings. The move shifts married morning hosts REID & CHELSEY into a split shift from 4-6a (CT) and again from 10:30a-1p, bookending BONES’ show. In addition to the weekday show, the station is picking up BONES’ weekend countdown show, “Country Top 30 With BOBBY BONES,” on SATURDAYS from 6-10a, with a repeat at the same time on SUNDAYS.

Company Pres. DAVE MAGNUM said, “We feel great about our progress since bringing KICKS 106.3 into our group 14 months ago. REID & CHELSEY have hosted mornings and 27-year stalwart JOHN STEVENSON transitioned from mornings to afternoons. Now, having BOBBY in morning drive, with REID & CHELSEY bookending his show, puts us right where we want to be. The camaraderie that BOBBY has with Country artists in his studio, and the frequency of their visits, gives our KICKS 106.3 listeners the star access that only he can deliver.”

