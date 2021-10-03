Roberts joins the team

Country record promotion veteran DENISE ROBERTS joins the NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) as Manager of Advocacy and Insurance, effective immediately. She most recently had been Mgr./NORTHEAST Regional Promotion for SHOW DOG NASHVILLE, and her industry background includes stints at 1608 PROMOTION, STAR FARM, THIRTY TIGERS, MCA NASHVILLE and more.

Said MHA COO SHELIA SHIPLEY BIDDY, “I hired DENISE at MCA in 1993 as part of my radio promotion team before moving to DECCA in JANUARY 1994. [MHA CEO/Founder] TATUM HAUCK ALLSEP worked with DENISE at MCA/DECCA. A new chapter for all of us. I know she will soon be able to help so many in our industry with their healthcare needs. Welcome home, DENISE.”

MHA is dedicated to providing free healthcare advocacy and support to members of the music industry, and connecting music professionals with medical and financial solutions.

« see more Net News