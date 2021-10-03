Roberts joins the team

Country record promotion veteran DENISE ROBERTS joins the NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) as Manager of Advocacy and Insurance, effective immediately. She most recently had been Mgr./NORTHEAST Regional Promotion for SHOW DOG NASHVILLE, and her industry background includes stints at 1608 PROMOTION, STAR FARM, THIRTY TIGERS, MCA NASHVILLE, as well as a career in radio, including KZLA and KLAC/LOS ANGELES

SOPHIA RHOADES joins the MHA team in the same capacity. RHOADES has a nonprofit background, including an internship at THE CARTER CENTER in ATLANTA, working on its mental health program.

Said MHA COO SHELIA SHIPLEY BIDDY in a FACEBOOK post YESTERDAY (10/3), “I hired DENISE at MCA in 1993 as part of my radio promotion team before moving to DECCA in JANUARY 1994. [MHA CEO/Founder] TATUM HAUCK ALLSEP worked with DENISE at MCA/DECCA. A new chapter for all of us. I know she will soon be able to help so many in our industry with their healthcare needs. Welcome home, DENISE.”

“This is an amazing opportunity on so many levels,” said ROBERTS. “It reunites me with both SHELIA and TATUM from our MCA days. I feel like my career has come full circle and I know we will accomplish great things together.”

Former MHA Manager of Advocacy and Insurance JACKIE PROFFIT departed in AUGUST for a new opportunity.

MHA is dedicated to providing free healthcare advocacy and support to members of the music industry, and connecting music professionals with medical and financial solutions.

“The last 18 months have been brutal for our industry,” said SHIPLEY BIDDY in a press release. “I am so proud of how we’ve been able to help our industry family and excited to see our team continue to grow to support those who need it. The health needs of our industry continue to grow as the pandemic drags on. Both DENISE and SOPHIA are welcome additions and as managers of advocacy and insurance will be instrumental in meeting those needs especially as we go into open enrollment.”

Reach ROBERTS here and RHOADES here.

