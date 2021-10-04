Debuts Today

A new podcast from THE METEOR and AUDACY's PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS looks at the impact of ANITA HILL's testimony in the confirmation hearings for SUPREME COURT Justice CLARENCE THOMAS on the 30th anniversary of her appearance before CONGRESS.

"BECAUSE OF ANITA," hosted by THE NEW YORK TIMES' Dr. SALAMISHAH TILLET and THE METEOR's CINDI LEIVE, will post four episodes in the next ten days, starting TODAY (9/4). The first episode includes appearances by THE NEW YORKER's JANE MAYER, attorney KIMBERLÉ CRENSHAW, and actress KERRY WASHINGTON.

