This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Laroi/Bieber Hold #1 For 5th Week; Nas X/Harlow Top 5, Rodrigo 'Traitor' Top 10; Doja Cat, Walker Hayes Top 15

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER hold the top spot for a fifth week in a row with "Stay"

* LIL NAS & JACK HARLOW enter the top 5 with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 6*-5* and are +1834 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO now has four straight top 10 hits as "traitor" moves 11*-10* and is up 1707 spins

* DOJA CAT enters the top 15 with "Need To Know," up 16*-14* at +1781 spins

* WALKER HAYES is top 15 with "Fancy Like," in just his fifth week, climbing 19*-15* and is up 1669 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER's "Ghost" is top 20 in its third week, up 24*-19* and +1591 spins

* LIL NAS X vaults 33*-21* in his second week with "That's What I Want," up 2610 spins - and over 4400 between his two songs

* JONAS BROTHERS go 31*-22* with "Who's In Your Head," up 1728 spins

* DRAKE is top 25 in his third week with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, leaping 29*-25* and +1056 - another 1000+ spin growth week

* COLDPLAY X BTS have the top debut at 32* with "My Universe," up 976 spins

* BBNO$ debuts at 39* with "edamame," featuring RICH BRIAN, up 234 spins

* Entering at 40* with "Pepas" is FARRUKO, up 238 spins

Rhythmic: Wizkid/Tems Hold Top Spot; Drake/Future/Young Thug Top 3; Moneybagg Yo, Kid Laroi/Bieber Top 10

* WIZKID holds the top spot with "Essence," featuring TEMS, for a 2nd yet

* DRAKE goes top 3 with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE and YOUNG THUG, up 6*-3* and is +899 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 10 with "Wockesha," up 12*-9* and are +380 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER go top 10 with "Stay," up 11*-10* and are +265 spins

* DOJA CAT's "Need To Know" goes top 15, up 16*-12* and +601 spins

* BLXST goes top 15, rising 17*-14* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, up 403 spins

* JACK HARLOW hits the top 20, up 22*-19* with "SUVs," featuring POOH SHEISTY, up 119 spins

* DRAKE soars into the top 20 with "Girls Want Girls," featuring LIL BABY, up 38*-20* and are +980 spins

* CHLOE vaults 36*-24* with "Have Mercy," up 618 spins

* DANNY JAI has the lone debut at 40* with "Enough" at +106 spins

Urban: Drake/Future/Young Thug New #1; Capella Grey, Normani Rising Toward Top 5; Pop Smoke/Chris Brown Top 10; Kanye West Top 15

* DRAKE takes over the top spot in his fourth week with "Way 2 Sexy," featuring FUTURE & YOUNG THUG, surging 4*-1* and is up 1116 spins

* CAPELLA GREY has one of two songs making their move toward the top 5, up 8*-6* with "Gyalis," and +661 spins

* NORMANI goes 10*-7* with "Wild Side," featuring CARDI B, and is +413 spins

* POP SMOKE hits the top 10 with "Woo Baby," featuring CHRIS BROWN, jumping to #10

* BLXST is just outside the top 10, leaping 14*-11* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN, up 362 spins

* KANYE WEST is top 15 in his just his fourth week on the chart with "Hurricane," featuring THE WEEKND & LIL BABY, up 16*-15* and +437 spins

* DRAKE & LIL BABY surge into the top 20 at Urban as well, vaulting 36*-19* "Girls Want Girls," up 1011 spins

* CHLOE goes top 20 in her 2nd week as "Have Mercy" leaps 29*-20* and is +822 spins

* MEEK MILL scores a big debut at 26* with "Sharing Locations," up 383 spins

* KALI enters at 35* with "Mmm Mmm," featuring Atl Jacob, up 195 spins

* ISAIAH RASHAD debuts at 36* with "From The Garden," featuring LIL UZI, also up 195 spins

* TOOSII returns with "5'5," featuring LATTO, up 125 and debuts at 38*

* J. HOWELL comes on at 40* with "Something About Ya"

Hot AC: Sheeran 'Habits' Back To #1; Dua Lipa 'Love' Top 10; Walker, Elton/Dua, Maneskin Top 15; Twenty One Pilots, OneRepublic Top 20

* ED SHEERAN returns to the #1 spot with "Bad Habits," and has been atop the Hot AC chart for seven of the last eight weeks

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER are 156 spins away from the top with "Stay" at 3* and +630 spins

* DUA LIPA has another top 10 hit with "Love Again," moving 11*-10* and is +342 spins

* ED SHEERAN is about to have two in the top 10 as "Shivers" leaps 13*-11* and is +468 spins

* WALKER HAYES is soaring up multiple charts and "Fancy Like" goes top 15 at Top 40 and Hot AC, climbing 18*-12* and is +921 spins

* ELTON JOHN teams with DUA LIPA on "Cold Heart," going top 15 and moving 17*-14* at +458 spins

* Also new to the top 15 is MANESKIN, up 22*-15* with "Beggin," and +904 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS hit the top 20, leaping 23*-17* with "Saturday" at +156 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC vault 26*-19* with "Someday," at +273 spins

* A big double digit jump for the JONAS BROTHERS, who go 33*-23* with "Who's In Your Head," up 521 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS grab the top debut at Hot AC, entering at 29* with "My Universe" at +421 spins

* ANDY GRAMMER is back with a notable debut at 34* with "Damn It Feels Good To Me," at +265 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER enters at 37* with "Ghost," up 131 spins

* THE SCRIPT comes on at 38* with "I Want It All" at +191 spins

Active Rock: Pretty Reckless Holds #1; Ayron Jones, Fozzy Top 10; Five Songs Enter The Top 15

* PRETTY RECKLESS remain on top with "Only Love Can Save Me Now" for a 3rd consecutive week

* AYRON JONES goes top 10, moving 13*-9* with "Supercharged," and is +115 spins

* FOZZY hits the top 10 with "Sane," up 12*-10* at +60 spins

* The top 15 has five new songs this week

* BAD WOLVES go 17*-11* with "Lifeline" at +166 spins

* PAPA ROACH surges 19*-12* with "Kill The Noise," at +199 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET leap 16*-13* with "Built By Nations," up 36 spins

* BADFLOWER goes 18*-14* with "Don't Hate Me," up 59 spins

* The final new entry is "The Writing On The Wall" by IRON MAIDEN, up 20*-15* and +55 spins

* COHEED AND CAMBRIA, ARCHITECTS, STARSET, and GUNS N' ROSES all leap into the top 20

* VOLBEAT scores the top debut at 35* with "Shotgun Blues" at +150 spins

* TURNSTILE enters at 37* with "Blackout"

* MANESKIN comes in at 39* with "I Wanna Be Your Slave"

* SKILLET debuts at 40* with "Surviving The Game"

Alternative: Maneskin New Chart Topper; Foos Nearing Top 5; Milky Chance Top 15; Lumineers, Glass Animals Top 20

* MANESKIN take over the top spot with "Beggin," becoming the first Italian group to have a #1 hit at the format

* Inside the top 10, FOO FIGHTERS are closing in on the top 5, up 9*-6* with "Making A Fire" at +131 spins

* VANCE JOY jumps 10*-8* with "Missing Piece" and has a triple digit increase at +116 spins

* MILKY CHANCE enters the top 15, rising 16*-15* with "Colorado," up 130 spins

* LUMINEERS are top 20 in their second week with "BRIGHTSIDE," soaring 34*-18* and +530 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS join them in the top 20, up 23*-20* with "I Don't Wanna Talk...," at +200 spins

* COLDPLAY X BTS are top 25, up 38*-25* with "My Universe," at +317 spins

* MUNA debuts at 38* with "Silk Chiffon," featuring PHOEBE BRIDGERS

* SUECO enters at 40* with "Paralyzed"

Triple A: Nathaniel Rateliff New #1; Milky Chance Top 3; The Marias Top 5; Dragons Top 10

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS take the top spot with "Survivor," up 2*-1*

* MILKY CHANCE are top 3 with "Colorado," up 4*-3*

* THE MARIAS go top 5 with "Hush," up 7*-5*

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge into the top 10 (nearly going top 5) with "Wrecked," up 11*-6*

* WAR ON DRUGS move 28*-16* with "I Don't Live Here Anymore" at +132 spins

* LUMINEERS debut at 20* with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 171 spins

* MODEST MOUSE enter at 25* with "The Sun Hasn't Left" at +61 spins

* NEAL FRANCIS comes on at 28* with "Can't Stop The Rain"

* WET LEG debuts at 30* with "Chaise Lounge"

