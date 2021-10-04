Gillen

KENMORE BROADCASTING Adult Standards-AC WEBR-A/BUFFALO has added COO duties for PD DAVE GILLEN. GILLEN, the market veteran with stints on the air at the original WEBR (970 AM), WGRQ, WNYS, WKSE, and WMGQ and in sales at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV, and CBS affiliate WIVB-TV, joined WEBR in JULY 2020 and was named PD in AUGUST of that year.

GILLEN said, “I’ve been fortunate to have had a great career in radio and TV in my hometown without ever having to leave and to end it at the station I started my career at is very special.”

Pres. BILL YUHNKE said, “We want to take this opportunity to thank DAVE for his continuous dedication, guidance and direction as we continue to grow WEBR”!

